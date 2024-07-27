O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.2% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,036,551.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,109,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,036,551.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,196,793 shares in the company, valued at $104,707,419.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,423,126. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NET opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

