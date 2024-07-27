O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $197.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.