O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 23.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

