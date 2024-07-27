O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCC. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

