O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.



Featured Articles

