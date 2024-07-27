O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $111,004,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

