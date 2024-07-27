O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

