O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

