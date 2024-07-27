O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 144,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTL opened at $8.67 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

