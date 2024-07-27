O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

