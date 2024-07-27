O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

OPY opened at $52.94 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $546.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

