O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 229,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.