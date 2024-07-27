O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,964 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,964 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

