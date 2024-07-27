O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $51.40 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

