O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,967,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,974,000 after buying an additional 1,948,478 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,134,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,677,000 after purchasing an additional 994,265 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

