O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 17,169 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,169 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sinclair worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,006,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 538,740 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 204,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -14.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

View Our Latest Report on Sinclair

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.