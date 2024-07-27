O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of LSI Industries worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

LSI Industries stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $468.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

