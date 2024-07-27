O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.