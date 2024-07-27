Occidental Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Trading

Shares of OXY opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $63,880,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $42,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

