Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

