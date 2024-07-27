Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OIS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Oil States International from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $4.74 on Friday. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

(Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.