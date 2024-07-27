Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $193.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $202.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.77. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.