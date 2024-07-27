Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.93 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.97.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

