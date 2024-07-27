On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.28

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.28 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.90). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 123,652 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

On the Beach Group Stock Performance

On the Beach Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £244.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

