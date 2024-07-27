On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.28

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.28 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.90). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 123,652 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
