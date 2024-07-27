Oppenheimer Raises Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $707.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

