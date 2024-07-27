Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

