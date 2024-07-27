Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 6,718,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 22,871,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Oracle Power

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan. In addition, it holds interest in the gold licenses, including Jundee East project that comprises 29 blocks covering and area of approximately 89.3 square kilometers; and the Northern Zone project, which covers an area of 82 hectares located in Western Australia, as well as develops green hydrogen project in Pakistan.

Featured Stories

