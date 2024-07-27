Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.05

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 32.85 ($0.42). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 8,929 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of £6.73 million, a P/E ratio of 450.00 and a beta of -0.09.

About Orchard Funding Group

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.