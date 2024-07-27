Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $78.16 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ORA. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

