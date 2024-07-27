Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 478,876 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,559,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 478,876 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Osaic Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,844,000 after buying an additional 885,046 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,093,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

