Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 322.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,782,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide
In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Otis Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.
Otis Worldwide Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
