Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Otis Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years. Otis Worldwide has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.