Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $629.01

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 629.01 ($8.14) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.81). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 607 ($7.85), with a volume of 139,037 shares.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 629.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 599.50. The company has a market cap of £550.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1,064.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Roger Yates bought 15,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($123,383.34). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

