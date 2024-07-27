Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPBI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

PPBI stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.