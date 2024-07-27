Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

