Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 227.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364,593 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.14% of Pan American Silver worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

