Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $22.71

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $21.59. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 487,464 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

