Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.
PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Par Pacific
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of PARR opened at $25.37 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.