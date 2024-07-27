Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR opened at $25.37 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

