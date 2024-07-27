PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $69.00 at Benchmark

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PAR. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $55.66.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PAR Technology by 14.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

