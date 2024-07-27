Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $67.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 22.10%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

