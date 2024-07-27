Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Paysign worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYS. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.98. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYS. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

