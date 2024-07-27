PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 20,404 shares.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $87.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.32.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

