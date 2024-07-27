Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3,170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,360,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

