PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

PMT opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,105,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,571,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

