Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 8.1%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,677.05 ($47.56) and last traded at GBX 3,762 ($48.65). Approximately 484,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 159,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,094 ($52.95).

Pershing Square Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,000.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 358.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

