Peter Murray Buys 10,473 Shares of Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Stock

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Free Report) insider Peter Murray acquired 10,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$14,662.20 ($9,774.80).

Peter Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imperial Pacific alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Peter Murray bought 2,527 shares of Imperial Pacific stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,285.10 ($2,190.07).

On Monday, May 13th, Peter Murray 20,000 shares of Imperial Pacific stock.

Imperial Pacific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.