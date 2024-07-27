Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.36. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 11,600 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRQ

Petrus Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a market cap of C$166.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of C$28.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 earnings per share for the current year.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Petrus Resources

In other Petrus Resources news, Director Don Gray acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00. In related news, Director Don Gray acquired 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00. Also, Director Kenneth Graham Gray sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 71,100 shares of company stock valued at $94,392 and sold 54,068 shares valued at $74,612. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.