PG&E Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PG&E in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $18.03 on Thursday. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.08.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

