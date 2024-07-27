Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of PM stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $113.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

