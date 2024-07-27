Piper Sandler Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s previous close.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.33 on Thursday. EQT has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.55%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

